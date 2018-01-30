Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika, Karisma and gang head to Goa for Amrita's birthday bash—Pics

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, hubby Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and her girl gang have headed to Goa for celebrating the 40th birthday bash of Amrita Arora.

Amu, as she is fondly called is Bebo's BFF in B-Town and the girls even make it a point to sweat it out in the gym together. Their fitness videos can easily inspire you to pump up some iron right away.

Now, as Amu turns 40 on January 31, the girl gang accompanied by Saif Ali Khan took off to Goa and pictures were shared by Karisma and Malaika on Instagram. Check it out:

#herewecome#amu’s40th#goa#friendshipgoals A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:27am PST

The starry girl gang of Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Mallika Bhat, Dolly Sidhwani and Rozz can be seen having a gala time on board their flight to Goa.

Amrita was a popular VJ with MTV before venturing into Hindi films big time. The actress got married to Shakeel Ladak in 2009. The couple is blessed with two sons named Azaan, born on February 5, 2010 and Rayaan born on October 20, 2012.

Looks like the BFFs are going to have a rocking time.

Here's wishing Amrita a very happy birthday in advance!