हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets massively trolled for her 'feminist' remark — Check Twitter reactions

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those actresses from the Bollywood who is known to speak her mind. Kareena, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding', spoke about feminism and stated that she believes in equality. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets massively trolled for her &#039;feminist&#039; remark — Check Twitter reactions
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those actresses from the Bollywood who is known to speak her mind. Kareena, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding', spoke about feminism and stated that she believes in equality. 

The actress was asked what is feminism for her and if she identifies with the concept. To this, she had said, "I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am."

Soon after the quote went viral, the social media trolled the actress and questioned her knowledge of the term. 

Here are some of the post from the Twitterattis that mocked the actress for her remark on 'feminism'. 

The actress recently revealed why she accepted to do 'Veere Di Wedding'. "People are used to me seeing me in big-budget movies, like the ones with the Khans. This story is different as it's about four women. I wanted to be part of this world. My character is commitment phobic and doesn't want to get married. But she is also in love. She is completely different from the way I think," she told Hindustan Times. 

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor filmsVeere Di WeddingSaif Ali KhanKareena trolledKareena TaimurKareena SaifKareena feminist remark

Must Watch