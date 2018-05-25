Kareena Kapoor Khan gets massively trolled for her 'feminist' remark — Check Twitter reactions

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those actresses from the Bollywood who is known to speak her mind. Kareena, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding', spoke about feminism and stated that she believes in equality.

The actress was asked what is feminism for her and if she identifies with the concept. To this, she had said, "I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am."

Soon after the quote went viral, the social media trolled the actress and questioned her knowledge of the term.

Here are some of the post from the Twitterattis that mocked the actress for her remark on 'feminism'.

She has made a statement that way upon the perceived understanding of Feminism by Majority. — Harsh!! (@CallmeHaRsh) May 23, 2018

Ha ha ...Then FeMeninist is for equality. — Catur Rahul (@saziish) May 23, 2018

I'm not Hulk. I just like to turn green and smash things. — Urmi Bhattacheryya (@UBhattacheryya) May 23, 2018

I'm not human, I'm Homo Sapien. — Khemta H. Jose (@khemtajose) May 23, 2018

I'm not an animal lover, I just really, really, really like animals!

I'm not an activist, I just campaign for change!

I'm not a vegetarian, I just only eat vegetables! — Khemta H. Jose (@khemtajose) May 23, 2018

I am not a vegetarian but I am an animal rights activist. — Garvita Khybri (@GarvitaKhybri) May 23, 2018

I'm a feminist, Bollywood movies are not misogynistic. — Meghnad Bose (@MeghnadBose93) May 23, 2018

Lol Kareena Kapoor Khan's "I'm not a feminist, I'm a woman & I believe in equality" is exactly what's wrong in understanding the concept of feminism. It's not an anti-men, parade, bro. Chill tf out. — Samreen (@BeingFeline) May 23, 2018

Saif doesn't know what eugenics means. Kareena doesn't know what feminism means. Raam milaye Jodi hai. — _____ ____ (@lazybutterfly17) May 24, 2018

Disappointed by Kareena Kapoor making an ignorant statement like that, but even more disappointed that her's is *not* an unpopular opinion. I know far too many women who think along similar lines, including colleagues and family. — manvi (@ObiWanManobi) May 24, 2018

"TAIMUR WAS DAMN PISSED AT WHAT HIS MUMMA SAID. CLICK TO FIND OUT MORE". — Samosa Joe (@AkriPasta) May 24, 2018

The actress recently revealed why she accepted to do 'Veere Di Wedding'. "People are used to me seeing me in big-budget movies, like the ones with the Khans. This story is different as it's about four women. I wanted to be part of this world. My character is commitment phobic and doesn't want to get married. But she is also in love. She is completely different from the way I think," she told Hindustan Times.