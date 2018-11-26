हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes oomph in a shimmering gown! See pics

Her manager shared the pictures on Instagram.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Calling her simply gorgeous would be an understatement. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva in the truest sense of the word. The actress, who made her comeback post pregnancy with 'Veerey Di Wedding' this year has been making some head-turning appearances.

Bebo was recently seen at the red carpet event of the Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle by Netflix premiere. She wore a shimmering silver body-hugging thigh-high slit dress and added all the drama on her eyes. The nude makeup and smokey eyes with gelled hair styled backwards made her look stunning.

Her manager shared the pictures on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All set for the red carpet...stunning #kareenakapoorkhan at the premier of #mowglilegendofthejungle @netflix_in

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#kareenakapoorkhan #mowglilegendofthejungle

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

Check out some of her earlier posts:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Getting ready for the red carpet #mowglithelegenedofthejungle @netflix_in

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mowglilegendofthejungle @netflix_in

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on

Bollywood biggies like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, will be lending their voices for the Hindi version of Andy Serkis' fantasy adventure film 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'.

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle Hindi version will also see Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jackie Shroff lending their voice to some of the important characters.

Kareena will voice python Kaa while Madhuri will provide her vocals for female wolf Nisha respectively.

The much-awaited trailer of 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' was launched at Netflix's See What's Next: Asia event held in Singapore earlier this week.

So, are you excited about this one?

