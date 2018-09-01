Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes oomph on magazine cover-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's ultimate style icon Kareena Kapoor Khan has yet again proved that there is nobody quite like her. The actress graced the cover of the Hello! magazine's September issue.

In the cover, Kareena dons a marron textured gown paired with a blue ruffled bolero jacket designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the superstar can be seen striking an intense pose, that is sure to blow your mind. The actress had opted for minimalistic makeup and that adds to the beauty of the gorgeous cover.

Sharing the picture of the cover, Hello magazine wrote, "Meet Bebo Version 3.0. from a fitness fanatic to someone who certainly values her off-camera life more than ever – HELLO! meets a refreshingly ‘real’ actress and a highly fulfilled human being… not to mention a self-professed style creator and consumer!

The stylish superstar, Kareena, sizzles in a structured gown with a moulded bodice, tape and polymer embroidered flounce details from Amit Aggarwal Couture, paired with a ruffled bolero jacket from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Mughal emerald frond ring from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers completes her look."

Kareena has been in the news of late because of her upcoming films. Recently, Karan Johar announced his magnum opus featuring the lady, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film would be titled 'Takht'.

If reports are anything to go by, the ravishing queen would also be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in the sequel to Life in A Metro.

A source told DNA, “Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly feature in one of the stories and Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of one of the other plots. Their tracks are not connected is what we hear.”

The film will most likely be produced under Anurag Basu's banner. The report also says that music director Pritam might be on board for the sequel as well.

'Life in a Metro' released in the year 2007 and won critical acclaim. The film starred Dharmendra, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Sharman Joshi, Shilpa Shetty, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kangana Ranaut to name a few.