Kareena Kapoor Khan parties with Ranveer Singh, gal pals Malaika, Amrita — Pics inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who turned a year older on Friday, hosted a party that saw who's who from the Bollywood in attendance. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who turned a year older on Friday, hosted a party that saw who's who from the Bollywood in attendance. 

'Veere Di Wedding', that opened at theatres on June 1, has been receiving rave reviews from all sectors. And film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar too attended Ritesh's party, held at his residence. 

We came across several photos from the celebration and guess what? In one of the photo, actor Ranveer Singh is seen escorting Kareena to her car. 

Check out the photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah) 

Kareena arrived at the venue with her pals Amrita and Malaika Arora in her car. She looked radiant as always in a pink midi dress with minimal makeup. Kareena's sister Karisma was also present at the party. 

Post the party, the 'Veere Di Wedding' star was clicked at Ritesh's parking lot, heading towards her car. And she was being escorted by none other than Ranveer, who was holding her hand. 

Ranveer arrived at the party in his usual 'eye-catching' outfit. This time, the actor was dressed up in vibrant orange-coloured track pants and yellow tee with blue zipper. He was spotted with a moustache, which he is supposedly sporting for his next film 'Simmba'. 

