हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan raises temperature in Maldives, dons a hot pink bikini-See pic

Kareena and Saif are holidaying in Maldives with Soha, Kunal and their babies Taimur and Inaaya 

Kareena Kapoor Khan raises temperature in Maldives, dons a hot pink bikini-See pic
Image courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is holidaying in the Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kid Taimur. They are also accompanied by Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaya. Although Saif and Kareena are not on social media, Soha and Kunal have been sharing snippets from their extravagant holiday so that the fans don't miss out on their drool-worthy pictures. 

Soha shared a pool pic which would force you to drop everything and look at the bikini-clad Kareena, who seems to have stolen everyone's thunder. The Begum of Bollywood is seen donning a hot pink Bikini with her dashing hubby and baby Tim by her side. The picture also features Soha, Kunal, and their adorable munchkin Inaaya.

Check out the picture right here:

 

Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Bebo has time and again proved that she is the ultimate diva of Bollywood and her recent bikini pic is a proof that the nothing can stop her from being the glamorous queen that she is.

In another picture shared by Soha, the would be 'Picassos' Taimur and Inaaya are deeply engaged in curating some artwork.  While Inaaya manages to pose for the camera, our baby Nawab seems to be fascinated with the color pencils that are lying in front of him. The picture also features Kareena and Kunal.

 

Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Well, these breathtaking are sure to drive away from our Monday blues and we hope that Soha keeps sharing pictures from their exotic holiday.
 

Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanSaif Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khansonevakareena in bikiniSoha Ali KhanKunal Khemu

Must Watch