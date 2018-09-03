Kareena Kapoor Khan raises temperature in Maldives, dons a hot pink bikini-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is holidaying in the Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kid Taimur. They are also accompanied by Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaya. Although Saif and Kareena are not on social media, Soha and Kunal have been sharing snippets from their extravagant holiday so that the fans don't miss out on their drool-worthy pictures.

Soha shared a pool pic which would force you to drop everything and look at the bikini-clad Kareena, who seems to have stolen everyone's thunder. The Begum of Bollywood is seen donning a hot pink Bikini with her dashing hubby and baby Tim by her side. The picture also features Soha, Kunal, and their adorable munchkin Inaaya.

Check out the picture right here:

Bebo has time and again proved that she is the ultimate diva of Bollywood and her recent bikini pic is a proof that the nothing can stop her from being the glamorous queen that she is.

In another picture shared by Soha, the would be 'Picassos' Taimur and Inaaya are deeply engaged in curating some artwork. While Inaaya manages to pose for the camera, our baby Nawab seems to be fascinated with the color pencils that are lying in front of him. The picture also features Kareena and Kunal.

Well, these breathtaking are sure to drive away from our Monday blues and we hope that Soha keeps sharing pictures from their exotic holiday.

