Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks gym looks in basics — See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to maintain a balance between her personal and professional lives. Kareena, who made a stunning comeback with 'Veere Di Wedding' this year, currently has a busy schedule. The lady is often clicked at Mehboob studio fulfilling her promotional commitments. Besides, she is all set to turn a radio jockey will be hosting a show named 'What Women Want' which will air on 104.8 FM. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Apart from her hectic schedule, Kareena is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She is often captured by the shutterbugs making head-turning appearances at her gym. On Wednesday, she was snapped by the paps as she arrived at her Bandra located gym in style. Looking simply stunning in a basic white tee, Kareena slayed the casual avatar.

Take a look at her pictures below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Kareena happens to be one of the most pap-friendly celebs around. She never really has a dull moment and almost always agrees for photos. She is an inspiration to all the working women out there who are maintaining a work-life balance. The actress was never out on a maternity break as such. 

She not only proved her star power with 'Veere Di Wedding' but time and again her glamorous appearances have swooned us. 

On the work front, she has films like 'Good News' and 'Takht' in her kitty. She will also be lending her voice to Python 'Kaa' in the Hindi version of 'Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle'. 

