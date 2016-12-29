Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's first dinner outing after birth of Taimur! See pics

New Delhi: After giving birth to son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday night reportedly went out on a dinner date and hubby Saif Ali Khan for the first time. Interestingly, the post-pregnancy glow on Bebo's face made her look prettier than ever.

A few pictures of their outing were shared on the social media by a fan club. Judging by these images, we can pretty much say that the duo looks made for each other.

Have a look at these adorable photos:

Kareena and husband #SaifAliKhan look picture perfect as they head out for dinner! pic.twitter.com/z5YsK2ABsK — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaOnline) December 28, 2016

It is being said that this is the first public appearance of Saifeena after the birth of their first child.

The name of Kareena's son is being debated online as Taimur was the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia. He also invaded India in 1398.

Taimur was born on December 20 this year at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.