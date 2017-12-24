Kareena Kapoor Khan shows how to get washboard abs—Watch

New Delhi: Just after celebrating her adorable little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan's birthday, looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in workout mode!

The gorgeous Bollywood actress is giving us major fitness goals in the recent video that surfaced on the internet.

Kareena's pilates trainer Namrata Purohit's shared a video of herself and the actress, sharing their workout session.

Here are Namrata's Instagram posts:

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on Dec 23, 2017 at 2:21am PST

The caption of this video is-

“ "It’s been a year since Taimur was born and #KareenaKapoor is killing her workouts, and is back to getting those washboard abs doing a series of planks and side planks with her today!! Such fun!! #KareenaKapoorKhan #PilatesGirl #Pilates #Fitness #Strong #Plank #Core."”

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on Dec 22, 2017 at 3:27am PST

While she captioned this photograph as-

Kareena and I just planking around #Strong #kareenakapoor #PilatesGirls#DreamBelieveAchieve #Pilates #NamrataPurohit #Plank #Core

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is slated to release on May 18, 2018.