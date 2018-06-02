हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan sings with her Veeres, says could have been in Gully Boy—Watch

A video of the actress, along with her 'Veeres' Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora has been doing rounds on the internet.

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' has received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. The movie minted over 10 Crores on day one and all the 'Veeres' of the film have been praised for their roles. 

Kareena is currently basking in success of her film and a video of the actress, along with her 'Veeres' Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora has been doing rounds on the internet. The three actresses are seen singing their hearts out and an ecstatic Kareena says – 'I could have been in Gully Boy!'.

Check out the video right here, as posted by a fan page on Instagram:

'Veere Di Wedding' is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. The film marks the comeback of Kareena Kapoor Khan post the birth of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from her, the film stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker in lead roles. It has been produced by the czarina Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Permanent roommates actor Sumeet Vyas also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Whereas 'Gully Boy' stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is co-produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. 

The movie is reportedly based on the lives of Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy known for their song 'Mere Gully Mein' in Mumbai. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2019.

