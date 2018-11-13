हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays it again in her gym wear — And her photos are proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the undisputed queen of B-Town. Taimur Ali Khan's yummy mommy made a glamourous comeback with Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' this year and earned rave reviews for her performance. The gorgeous actress is also a style queen and that too effortlessly. She has an innate sense of style and her fans love to follow her. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays it again in her gym wear — And her photos are proof
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

The pretty face is often clicked outside her gym in Bandra and we must say, she turns heads everytime she steps out in her stylish gymwear. Kareena is known for keeping her fitness game on point. On Wednesday, she was spotted outside her Bandra located gym looking like a vision in white. Take a look at her photos: 

Kareena Kapoor

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Like her contemporaries, Kareena is not present on social media and the actress has accepted that she has no plan to do it in near future. However, this doesn't stop her from becoming a huge social media sensation.

Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'. It stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. It is scheduled to release in 2020. The film will mark Kareena'a comeback with Karan Johar after 17 long years. Both of them had last worked in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'. 

She has also been cast in along with Akshay Kumar for 'Good News'. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and is slated to release on June 19, 2019.

