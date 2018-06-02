हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor chill together in a pool in this latest photoshoot — Pic inside

In a photo, shared by the fan club of Kareena Kapoor, the ladies are seen posing for the camera while resting at the edge of the pool.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

They are the undisputed fashionistas of B-town and are known for their saas and oomph. They have never failed to capture the attention of onlookers with their indubitable fashion choice. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, are for the first time sharing the screen space together in 'Veere Di Wedding' which released on Friday. And with the film garnering all the positive word of mouth from all sectors, the ladies planned to take some time off work and chill in a pool. 

In a photo, shared by the fan club of Kareena Kapoor, the ladies are seen posing for the camera while resting at the edge of the pool. Both Kareena and Sonam look like a million duck, decked up in stylish swimwear sans any makeup.

Take a look at their photo in which the tinsel town divas are giving us major weekend vibes:

 

Missing from the click are their 'Veeres' and co-stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

It is to be noted that during the production stage of the film, there were reports of catfights between Sonam and Kareena. In fact, ahead of the film's release, speculations were rife that all is not well between the two leading ladies. However, the ladies gracefully put all rumours to rest and proved that the news was fabricated. 

During the film promotion, Sonam, during an exclusive chat with Mid-day, had quipped, "There's no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo (Kareena), me, Rhea and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) have a WhatsApp group, called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other's yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years."

In the meantime, 'Veere Di Wedding' has drawn a lot of interest especially as it is Kareena's first film since she became a mother, and Sonam's first movie to release since her wedding. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

VDW also features Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. They are cast in a coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. The girls openly talk about their sex lives and hurl abuses.

