Kareena Kapoor Khan stands by her 'feminist' remark, asks 'what's wrong in that'

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan made headlines over her 'feminist' remark while she was promoting her film 'Veere Di Wedding'. The actress had said, "I believe in equality but I wouldn’t say I am a feminist.” She obviously didn’t think twice before saying it but all that she meant is, she is up for equality and if that’s being feminist then she is a feminist as she then added, “I am as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan’s wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. That’s just the way I am."

Her statement had left the social media puzzled and several users trolled her massively for not knowing the meaning of feminism at all. Now, seems like the actress has a perfect answer to shut all those haters. 

BollywoodLife.com quoted the actress telling Hindustan Times, “What was wrong in the feminism statement? I’d still say that I believe in equality and there’s nothing wrong in it. Most people think that feminism means male bashing and it makes women superior. That’s what they’ve always meant, otherwise, why would they be fighting on Twitter every time. However, I would also like to add, that in a way, I am a bit of a feminist but I am a feminist in the right way. I’m not trying to say that men are lesser because they are not. I believe it takes two to tango in any kind of a relationship. But then, main kuch bhi statement bolun, trolls toh shuru ho jate hain (whatever I say, trolling will start), especially when it comes to feminism.”

When prodded further on if what she said was miscommunicated, Bebo added, "It’s fine. It doesn’t matter. The fact is, I do believe in equality. I do believe it takes a man and a woman to set an example. If you don’t have support from a man and vice versa, it would be difficult to have a family. I don’t want to get associated with any ‘isms’..I mean, why does something have to have a name or a tag?”

Meanwhile, 'Veere Di Wedding' has done an incredible business at the Box Office and is on a roll!

