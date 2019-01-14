Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out looking her gorgeous self while Taimur waves at paps—See pics

New Delhi: The stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen with little Tim and mother Babita. Internet's bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan's pictures call for attention and rightly so! The entire fam jam made for a stylish outing. The gorgeous Kapoors made their way for a birthday bash at Sea Princess hotel, Mumbai reportedly.

The paps never miss an opportunity to click little Tai Tai and his pictures often make the netizens stay glued online. Mommy Kareena is a head turner in every sense of the word. She stepped out wearing a black and white polka dot prints maxi dress with oversized sunnies and black sling bag. Veteran actress Babita looked classy in her black attire.

Check out their pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Taimur looks super cutesy in a military green shirt and blue jeans. He wore blue sports shoes to complete his look. Isn't he the bestest ever?

The stylish mother-son duo were seen with veteran actress Babita. Besides, Tusshar Kapoor was also spotted with son Laksshya Kapoor was also seen outside the hotel and Sunny Leone's dashing husband Daniel Weber came with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber.