Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about son Taimur, motherhood
New Delhi: From flaunting the baby bump with charm and grace to post-pregnancy glow, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has undoubtedly proved to be a trendsetter in B-Town. The 35-year-old star is now enjoying the motherhood to the fullest. The 'Jab We Met' star recently talked about how her life has changed after giving birth to son Taimur.
According to a DNA report, originally attributed to a recent ABP news interview, Bebo said, "There are a lot of responsibilities on you once you become a mother. You feel that your heart is not beating inside you but outside your body and that is the biggest responsibility. Both me and Saif always wanted this. We used to talk about all these things. Both of us see ourselves in Taimur and this is the most special thing."
Her honesty never fails to win our hearts.
The name of Kareena's son was being debated online as Taimur was the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia. He also invaded India in 1398. However, the talking point faded away eventually with time.
Taimur was born on December 20 this year at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about son Taimur, motherhood
- George Clooney and wife Amal expecting boy, girl
- Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi shoot for new television show
- Lindsay Lohan's interest in Islam made her feel 'scared' to return to US
- Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Akira happy birthday in the sweetest way possible
- Kangana Ranaut urges women to walk for better health and fitness
- George Clooney and wife Amal expecting boy, girl
- Lindsay Lohan's interest in Islam made her feel 'scared' to return to US
- Kapil Sharma introduces new friend, names it 'Firangi' – See pics
- I'm the most overrated actress: Meryl Streep to Donald Trump