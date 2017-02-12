Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about son Taimur, motherhood

New Delhi: From flaunting the baby bump with charm and grace to post-pregnancy glow, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has undoubtedly proved to be a trendsetter in B-Town. The 35-year-old star is now enjoying the motherhood to the fullest. The 'Jab We Met' star recently talked about how her life has changed after giving birth to son Taimur.

According to a DNA report, originally attributed to a recent ABP news interview, Bebo said, "There are a lot of responsibilities on you once you become a mother. You feel that your heart is not beating inside you but outside your body and that is the biggest responsibility. Both me and Saif always wanted this. We used to talk about all these things. Both of us see ourselves in Taimur and this is the most special thing."

Her honesty never fails to win our hearts.

The name of Kareena's son was being debated online as Taimur was the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia. He also invaded India in 1398. However, the talking point faded away eventually with time.

Taimur was born on December 20 this year at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.