Kareena Kapoor Khan twirls in an icy blue dress and it's breathtaking—Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous B-Town Begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan looks breathtaking in her latest attire. Bebo's manager Poonam Damania shared her video and pictures on Instagram and we can't thank her more for it.

Kareena headed to Chennai for an event and Poonam shared her look of the day. You will be smitten by her beauty as she twirls wearing an icy blue number. Check out her video and photos:

Isn't she looking stunning?

On the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' last year which was touted as her comeback film after pregnancy. The movie did farely well at the Box Office and its music was a big hit. She has her kitty full with some meaty roles this year.

Bebo has 'Good News' and 'Takht' up for release. In 'Good News', she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It will be helmed by Raj Mehta.

'Takht' meanwhile is a period drama with an ensemble star cast. Karan Johar announced his venture last year and it has a stellar star cast which only Kjo could manage to pull off. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Written by Sumit Roy, the film will be released in 2020.