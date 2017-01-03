Kareena Kapoor Khan's crazy fan tries to HACK her IT account; accused wanted her mobile number, gets arrested

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'FAN' really showed how a crazy fan can sometimes turn hostile and dangerous for the star. In a similar turn of events, Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, who delivered a baby boy last month had to face a similar shocking incident.

According to ANI, Kareena's Income Tax account details were reportedly hacked by a die-hard fan. Yes! The agency tweeted: “Mumbai's Cyber cell arrest a person for attempting to hack IT details of Actress Kareena Kapoor. Accused belongs to Paramilitary forces.”

“Arrest ws made after Cyber Cell received complaint by Kapoor's CA alleging that accused was trying to rig her client's IT details for '16-17”

The person who belonged to the Paramilitary forces is a self-confessed fan of the actress and apparently wanted her mobile number. The Cyber Cell has arrested the accused after Kareena's Chartered Accountant complained about the fan's alleged hack.

According to Indian Express.com, an officer investigating the matter was quoted as saying, “A mobile phone too has several IP addresses assigned to it. We had to figure out which phone had been allotted the IP address when the fraud took place. When our team questioned him on Sunday, he confessed to have illegally got onto the IT account of the actress using her PAN no that he found online.”

“The accused, a central government official, also files IT returns for colleagues. He knew that in most cases when IT returns are filed, one gets the mobile number of the person in the receipt. He was hoping to get the mobile number of the actress by filing her returns so that he could talk to her once as he is a big fan of her”, said he.

The accused confessed to his crime and has been booked on charges of impersonation and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, reportedly.