Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest fitness videos with BFF Amrita Arora will make you run asap!

New Delhi: Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a weight-shedding spree. The diva that she is, Bebo is gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding' with Sonam Kapoor.

This will be Kareena's first film post her pregnancy. The beautiful Bebo gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, in Mumbai. Ever since, several adorable pictures of the little Nawab have found space on the internet, making people week at their knees with his supreme cuteness and gorgeous looks.

Now, Kareena is these days following a strict routine in terms of exercising, gyming and even yoga. She has often been spotted outside the gym and fitness center with BFF Amrita Arora and even Malaika at times.

Amrita recently shared videos of them exercising together and must say the work-out session looks grueling. You will surely grab your gym outfit and start running after watching the best buddies sweat it out in style!

WATCH videos here:

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:43am PDT