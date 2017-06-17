close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest fitness videos with BFF Amrita Arora will make you run asap!

Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a weight-shedding spree. The diva that she is, Bebo is gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding' with Sonam Kapoor.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 15:54
Kareena Kapoor Khan&#039;s latest fitness videos with BFF Amrita Arora will make you run asap!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a weight-shedding spree. The diva that she is, Bebo is gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Veere Di Wedding' with Sonam Kapoor.

This will be Kareena's first film post her pregnancy. The beautiful Bebo gave birth to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, in Mumbai. Ever since, several adorable pictures of the little Nawab have found space on the internet, making people week at their knees with his supreme cuteness and gorgeous looks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is killing it in these new gym videos! WATCH
MUST READ
Kareena Kapoor Khan is killing it in these new gym videos! WATCH

Now, Kareena is these days following a strict routine in terms of exercising, gyming and even yoga. She has often been spotted outside the gym and fitness center with BFF Amrita Arora and even Malaika at times.

Amrita recently shared videos of them exercising together and must say the work-out session looks grueling. You will surely grab your gym outfit and start running after watching the best buddies sweat it out in style!

WATCH videos here:

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

TAGS

Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanKareenaAmrita Aroragym viodeskareena gym videoskareena fitness videoTaimur Ali KhanBollywood

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner
People

Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea, says Coroner

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was &#039;morphed&#039;!
People

Ayesha Takia DENIES going under the knife, says picture was...

&#039;Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi&#039; had a lot of soul: Apara Mehta
Television

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' had a lot of sou...

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining
Regional

Maragatha Naanayam movie review: Unimaginably entertaining

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali&#039;s birthday
People

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Imtiaz Ali's birthday

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in &#039;Operation Finale&#039;
Movies

Ben Kingsley to play Nazi war criminal in 'Operation F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video