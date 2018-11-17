हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest workout video will inspire you to hit the gym right away - Watch

Her trainer Namrata Purohit shared the video of Kareena doing pilates.  

Kareena Kapoor Khan&#039;s latest workout video will inspire you to hit the gym right away - Watch
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak who keeps giving health goals to her fans. The mother of a toddler son, Kareena, hits the gym regularly and maintains a healthy diet to remain fit. Her latest video has gone viral, and you will be inspired to prepare a workout regime for yourself.

Her trainer Namrata Purohit shared the video of Kareena doing pilates.

Check it out here:

Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, delivered her first bundle of joy, son Taimur, on December 20, 2016. The little one will turn two this year. Bebo shed her post-pregnancy flab within a few months of delivering her baby. She even walked the ramp soon after. 

The pretty lady also celebrated 6 years of marriage on October 16, 2012.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The period film set in the backdrop of the Mughal Era will be based on the rivalry between brothers Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb.

She was last seen in Veer Di Wedding on June 1, 2018, a film that went on to become a money-maker at the Box Office.

Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor Khan workout videosKareena Kapoor Khan videosgym videosfitness videos

