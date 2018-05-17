Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout videos will show you what to do to become as fit as her - Watch

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan takes what it takes to be fit. The pretty actress, who is a mother to a one-and-a-half-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, is sweating it out in the gym to not just look fab but remain healthy too.

The Kapoor girl's fitness instructor took to Instagram to share a few videos to show the kind of effort the actress is putting for the sake of good health.

Check out some of the videos shared by Namrata Purohit.

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her first film Veere Di Wedding after attaining motherhood. He has been on a break since she gave birth to Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Veere Di Wedding is a flick that narrates the tale of friendship between four women. The film is slated to release on June 1.

Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, was last seen in R Balki's Ki and Ka alongside Arjun Kapoor. And fans of the actress will be happy to see her in Veere Di Wedding almost after a hiatus of two years.

At the trailer launch of 'Veere Di Wedding' in the last week of April, Kareena said: "Right now I want this movie to release. I wanted to be a part of (this film) and I am happy about it. I haven't thought about what I'm going to do next. Let's see, Taimur (son Taimur Ali Khan) is just 16 months old.

"So I want to spend more time with him. After the release of this film, I will take three months' time to decide my next project. But I promise to do at least one or two films a year."

(With IANS inputs)