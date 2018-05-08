Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur go twinning in pink for Sonam Kapoor's wedding! First photos out

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's darling daughter Sonam is all set to marry her longtime beau Anand Ahuja today. The couple's Anand Karaj ceremony will take place aunt Kavita Singh's Bandstand bunglow, Rockdale. Several celebrities have been spotted making their way to the venue.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker etc to name a few were clicked this morning. However, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and little prince Taimur who hogged the limelight as they posed for the photop outside Rockdale. The royal family went twinning in a light pink shade which set the mood for the day wedding.

Also, sister Karisma Kapoor was seen in attendance who looked gorgeous in a colourful lehenga choli. Do not miss the little ponytail, Taimur is sporting!

Check out pictures:

Sonam and Anand's pre-wedding ceremonies were high on glamour and glitz.

The big fat Punjabi wedding saw the actress enjoying all the rituals--right from her mehendi, sangeet to chooda and kaleera ceremony. Sonam was beautifully dressed in an ethereal Chikankari lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her Mehendi ceremony last night. The gorgeous bride danced the night away with her family and friends. Many B-Towners were seen shaking a leg or two on the Punjabi beats by Sukhbir, who sang live.

The Kapoors and Ahujas will host a grand party at The Leela, Mumbai this evening. The who's who of the film industry is expected to attend the reception party tonight.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018 and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead besides Sonam. The film has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life!