Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's unseen photos from Maldives vacation are out — Take a look

Some unseen photos from Pataudi's Maldives vacation are out. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan&#039;s unseen photos from Maldives vacation are out — Take a look
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Almost three months back in September, the Pataudi family — Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and little munchkin Taimur, Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu holidayed in the Maldives and their pictures were all over the internet. 

The family had a blast there and Soha, who is quite active on the social media, had shared several photos from their holiday, which remained in highlight for several days. In fact, Kareena's hot pink bikini had suddenly become an overnight inspiration for several girls. 

And now, a fan club of the actress has shared some unseen pics of 'Saifeena' from their Maldives vacation. And you won't be able to take your eyes off the little kiddo who look absolutely adorable walking hand-in-hand with his mommy in that bright green shorts on the beach. 

Take a look: 

Kareena, at present, is in Cape Town with Saif and Taimur and the couple is reportedly planning to celebrate their son's second birthday there. Earlier in the day, a fresh picture of Kareena was shared on the social media and needless to say, the diva looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white knotted shirt and yellow pants as she caresses her hair. 

Bebo has time and again proved that she is the ultimate diva of Bollywood and her latest holiday photos prove that nothing can stop her from being the glamorous queen that she is.

Well, these breathtaking are sure to drive away from our Monday blues!!

Kareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanKareena SaifTaimur Ali KhanKareena Maldives photos

