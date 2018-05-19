Kareena Kapoor, Sonam, Swara Bhaskar go traditional for Veere Di Wedding promotion — Do no miss

After wooing everybody with their stylish avatar in the film trailer, the star cast of Veere Di Wedding - Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania have been mesmerising everyone with their ultra-glamorous looks during promotions.

And Saturday was no different. This time, the ladies appeared in traditional outfits for the film promotion, looking absolutely stunning.

Check out their photos:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Kareena chose a classy white kurta which she teamed with white straight pants. She completed her look with giant statement earrings and traditional Punjabi juttis (mojris) with her hair tied into next ponytail.

Newly-wed Sonam decided to opt for an Anarkali-pallazo-dupatta attire. And she looked no less than ravishing. See her photos:

But, it was Swara Bhaskar who stole everyone's hearts. The lady looked drop dead gorgeous with her latest appearance. Like Bebo, Swara too opted to go all-white and looked strikingly beautiful in a halter top-skirt. She completed her look with metal earrings and brown shoes.

Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web-series Permanent Roommates will be seen as Kareena's boyfriend, 'Rishabh' in the movie.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Saffron Broadcast and Media Ltd and An Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network production.

The film will mark Kareena's return to the big screen after attaining motherhood. Kareena's last 'Ki and Ka' opposite Arjun Kapoor directed by R Balki had proved to be a dud at the Box Office.

The film is all set to hit the screens on June 1