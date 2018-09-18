हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor spotted on ad shoot sets, sizzles in sheer black gown — See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving us major fashion goals in her latest look. 

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been slaying it on the fashion chart with her stylish appearances. The Bollywood style diva oozes confidence and attitude in whatever she carries and has become a great source of inspiration for her followers. On Monday, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress was spotted on the sets of an ad shoot at Goregaon film city and she looked extremely gorgeous in a sheer black outfit. 

Kareena was donning a floor-length sheer black halter neck gown with a bold cut-out by designer duo Gauri and Nainika from their 2018 winter fall collection. She styled her stunning ensemble with open side-parted hair, smokey eyes and nude lips.

Take a look at her photos (Courtesy: Yogen Shah) 

Kareena's stylist Tanya also shared a photo and a video of the actress walking on the set and the diva is seen casting a spellbinding magic in the beautiful ensemble. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bebo_ @gauriandnainika

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

On the professional front, Kareena will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She is also rumoured to be doing a film alongside Akshay Kumar, titled 'Good News'. 

Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena ad shootKareena SaifTaimur Ali KhanBollywoodFilm City Goregaon

