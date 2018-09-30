हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor spotted outside sister Karisma's residence — See pics

The lady swoons us with her great looks and amazing fashion sense everytime she steps out. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is the undisputed queen of B-Town. The diva knows how to up the fashion game with her sartorial choices. On Sunday, Kareena was captured visiting her sister Karisma Kapoor's residence. Kareena looked ultra glam in a black-and-white stripped shirt and wide distressed pants. She had teamed her outfit with red sneakers and had her hair tied into a neat bun. 

Take a look at her photos here: 

Taimur Ali Khan's yummy mommy Kareena made a glamorous comeback with Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' this year and earned rave reviews for her performance. The gorgeous actress is also a style queen and that too effortlessly. She has an innate sense of style and her fans love to follow her. 

The pretty face was in limelight recently after her sister Soha Ali Khan shared a photo from their extravagant Maldives vacation in which Kareena slayed in a hot pink bikini. Well, the photo forced many to drop everything and gaze at the bikini-clad Kareena, who stole everyone's thunder with her sizzling avatar. 

Also featured in the frame were Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmi and Saif and his son Taimur.

