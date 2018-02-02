Kareena Kapoor wants normal childhood for son, says don't want Taimur to be treated like a star kid

New Delhi: Ever since his birth in December 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has been enjoying a huge fan following.

Just like his mom, Taimur's photos, be it from his birthday, his vacations or from children's fitness centre, make it to social media every now and then. It would not be wrong to say that Taimur is one of the cutest celebrity kids.

However, the blue-eyed child's mother Kareena is certainly not happy with the 'star kid' tag bestowed on him and rather wants him to have a normal childhood.

"I just don't want him to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is," Kareena told PTI.

Kareena is currently looking forward to Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. Of the film, Kareena said, "The film is about four women and it's an easy chick flick. It's a kind of film I'd want to say yes to. I am hoping for the best."

The 37-year-old actress says that it is her love for acting that keeps her going. She shared that she's never taken success and failure too seriously and 'just love her job'.

"I've never taken my success and my failure too seriously. I'm fine with it all. If the movie is a success then great, if it's not that's also fine. I just love my job. The idea is in doing something that I love the most and that's acting and it is more important than success or failure. Most people don't get the opportunity to enjoy their job but I do and that is my achievement," she said.