Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's bridal look will blow your mind-See pic

The wedding season is here and Kareena Kapoor's bridal look will completely blow your mind. The actress donned a beautiful bridal lehenga for an ad shoot with television actor Gurmeet Choudhary.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The wedding season is here and Kareena Kapoor's bridal look will completely blow your mind. The actress donned a beautiful bridal lehenga for an ad shoot with television actor Gurmeet Choudhary.

Sharing the picture, Kareena's manager wrote, "#kareenakapoorkhan all dressed up in a bridal avatar for a new brand shoot...love the look makeup by @subbu28 hair by @yiannitsapatori styled by @lakshmilehr with our favorite @bedirickysingh @nainas89 you are missed."

Recently, made a stunning appearance at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 on Sunday. The actress spoke at length about her equation with step daughter Sara Ali Khan.

When asked about the debut of Sara, Kareena told, "I am quite sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that, I think she is a born star."

At the award ceremony, all four leading actresses of "Veere Di Wedding" were awarded the Lux Golden Rose Award for the confident beauty of the year, 

Talking about her feeling receiving the award, Kareena said, "I think every award is special. When an actor receives an award then it boosts his or her confidence."

Lux Golden Rose Awards celebrate Indian female actors for their beautiful and indomitable performances on the silver screen. In its third edition, Lux has taken things one step ahead and extended its support to UN for its HeForShe movement.

When asked Kareena whether she is going to attend the wedding reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Mumbai, she said, "Yes... we will be there."

"Kedarnath" is a romantic movie set against the backdrop of the devastating deluge that struck the holy shrine in the Himalayas in Uttarakhand in 2013.

It also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, Nishant Dahiya in key roles.

It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The film is releasing on December 7.

(With inputs from IANS)

Kareena KapoorGurmeet ChoudharyTaimur Ali KhanSara Ali Khan

