Kareena repeats her yellow kurta for airport visit, Karisma looks like a million bucks — Check photos

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has an impeccable dressing sense and the lady knows how to nail it with elegance everytime she makes a public appearance.

Kareena, who had arrived at the national capital along with her sister Karisma Kapoor yesterday, was on Saturday spotted at the airport. Interestingly, Kareena was sporting the same yellow Anarkali kurta and white straight pants that she had worn a day earlier.

Check out the fresh photos of Kareena:

In the meantime, Karisma, who too had arrived in New Delhi for a project, was also snapped at the airport. And the lady once again bowled us with her travel look.

Karisma was seen in a black tee which had an imprint 'Warning: Sleep deprived'. She had teamed it with blue denim, white sneakers and a stylish black handbag. To complete her look, she opted for a neon pink lip colour.

Here are some of the photos:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Looking at the photos, we guessed Kareena and Karisma did not travel together this time. Nonetheless, the Kapoor sisters once again slayed it with their airport appearances.