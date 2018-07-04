हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Kareena-Saif's unseen pic from Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's wedding goes viral!

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.

New Delhi: The B-Town Nawab Saif Ali Khan and his begum Kareena Kapoor Khan make for one power couple. Their presence lights up the screens or any event for that matter. Now, a family picture from the wedding of Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu has gone viral on the internet.

In the unseen picture from the wedding album, you can actually see Saif's goofy side. In the photo, you can see veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif, Kareena, Saba Ali Khan besides bride and groom—all happy faces together.

One of the fan clubs shared it on Instagram. Here, check it out:

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while. Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

On the professional front, Kareena's comeback vehicle 'Veere Di Wedding' after her brief maternity break did wonders at the Box Office and turned out to be a hit. The actress has not yet confirmed which projects she will be seen in next but there are few plum deals in her kitty reportedly.

Saif, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Netflix series 'Sacred Games' which is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel Sacred Games. The series will be produced in partnership with Phantom Films. It has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, who are co-founders of Phantom Films.

It is one of the seven Netflix Indian Originals in production.

 

 

