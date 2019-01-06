Karishma Tanna's first Sunday of 2019 looks picture perfect—See pics

New Delhi: Television's leggy lass Karishma Tanna enjoys an ocean of fan following on social media. The gorgeous actress often shares her pictures and videos, keeping her fan army in a happy space.

Karishma recently took to Instagram and shared pictures of the first Sunday of 2019. She wrote: “My first #2019 Sunday!! How’s ur Sunday goin??? Outfit by @themonkeybrainco.”

She is looking stunning in a white off-shoulder dress. The actress a few days back had a makeover and chopped off her long mane. The popular actress is quite a fitness freak and often sweats it out in a gym as well.

On the professional front, Karishma is seen in Ekta Kapoor's much-hyped 'Naagin' season 3. The first two parts of the show were immensely successful with the audiences showering it with much love and rising TRPs making sure the makers be back with a fresh twist in the plot.

In 'Naagin 3', in place of Mouni Roy and Ada Khan from previous parts, TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti are enticing the viewers.

Karishma Tanna was earlier seen in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8'. Also, she played a part in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' which hit the screens on June 29, 2018.