Karishma Tanna's 'Main Naagin Tu sapera' dance on a wheelchair goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: The newest 'Naagin' to join Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise Karishma Tanna has grabbed the headlines yet again. A video of Karishma Tanna doing the naagin dance on a wheelchair has gone viral on social media.

Check out the video right here:

The video in which Karishma is seen grooving to the famous Sridevi number has been shared by Farah Khan, who is hosting a lot o these days.

Choreographer Farah Khan had injured her leg during a shoot and since then people from B-town are visiting her. Everyone who visits her, poses with her wheelchair and Farah uploads the picture/video on her social handle. Actors Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Shilpa Shetty among others have visited her.

On the work front, Karishma will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's much-hyped 'Naagin' season 3. The first two parts of the show were immensely successful with the audiences showering it with much love and rising TRPs making sure the makers be back with a fresh twist in the plot.

This time, fans will not be able to see Mouni Roy in the lead role but instead, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti will entice the viewers.

Naagin was first telecast on November 1, 2015, and is now entering its season 3. The original show starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Sudha Chandran. While the second season saw Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia as new entries.

Karishma Tanna, who was earlier seen in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' has a huge fan following and will be seen playing a 'Naagin' this time. Also, she will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' which is slated to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.