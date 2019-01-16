हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor gets trolled online for sister Kareena Kapoor's pout — Find out how

Kareena Kapoor's this habit led her elder sister Karisma getting trolled by an online user.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Celebrities being trolled for anything and everything has become a common issue these days. In the recent time, many of them came out and shared that they were targetted online for their body, skin colour and looks to even offering prayers and celebrities different religion's festivals. 

And actress Karisma Kapoor is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon. However, like others, her reason for getting trolled was rather hilarious. 

Karisma, who recently appeared on a talk show, hosted by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, revealed that she was trolled on the social media platform for her sister 'Bebo'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In conversation with the sis _ on @dotheishqbaby __#whatwomenwant #keeplistening #outnow__

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

For the unversed, Karisma is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing pictures and videos from her day to day life. And since Kareena isn't on social media, Karisma often takes the responsibility like an adorable big 'Dee' to share photos of Bebo with fans. 

However, it turned out that her sharing Bebo's photos, mostly on demand of her fans, did invite a few trolls on her Instagram account and it led to a hilarious incident. 

Recalling the incident, Karisma said that one of the users commented on a photo of Bebo asking Karisma to tell her little sister not to pout too much while posing for the shutterbugs. "Honestly, about you! So it is really funny. Aap apni behen ko kaho itna pout na kiya kare," Karisma disclosed. 

Adding to other times that she has been trolled, Karisma said, "It's a mixed bag and it's really funny. Then maybe like, if I've not posted a picture in a long time with you or the family, there's so many of your fans, who are like "Please maam, can you put a picture?' So I think it's a wonderful relationship also."

Well, though Kareena is not on the social media, it is because of Karisma that fans get to connect with their favourite Bebo.

Take a look at some of the pictures of Kareena shared by Karisma: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coincidently twinning again ! __ #whiteisright__ #sisters

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today on bebo's new radio show ! #whatwomenwant ___ on @ishqfm_official #proudsister #womenpower

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#sistersquad _ @luxgoldenroseawards

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mama's and their babies _ #aboutlastnight __ #onlylove #family__ #diwali #festivaloflights pic _ @khemster2

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There is no better friend than a sister. And there is no better sister than you." #forever__

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Girlie lunches always the best _ #mygirls #abouttoday pic _ @yogenshah_s

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you and ur sister twin in the same colour unknowingly __#soulsisterforever_ #ganpati

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

On the work front, Kareena has films like 'Good News' and 'Takht' in her kitty. 

Karisma Kapoor Kareena Kapoor

