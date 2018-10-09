Karisma Kapoor knows how to pull off even a casual look in style — See pics

Just like us, celebrities too love to take their time out for all themselves. While some love to pamper themselves at a spa or salon, there are others who love taking time from their busy schedule to take a stroll. On Monday, actress Karisma Kapoor was captured by the shutterbugs at Bandra looking utterly ravishing in basix casual look.

She was donning a navy blue tee teamed up with printed pants and black flip-flops and rounded off her look with stylish glasses.

Take a look at her photos:

(Photo Gallery: Yogen Shah)

It is to be noted that Karisma comes from a family of powerful actors like Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. She may not sign any film and has been missing from the big screen for some time, however, the lady has several endorsement projects in her kitty.

Reports are also there that she is all set to make her comeback with a web-series by Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji. She was last seen in the movie 'Dangerous Ishhq' that released in the year 2012. As per sources, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif convinced Karisma to hear the script of the web series.

After going through the script, she really liked it and decided to give it a shot, said the source.

Karisma was recently snapped during the prayer meet for Bollywood's first lady and her grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. A few days back, she had even shared an emotional message for her grandmother, who died recently i.e. October 1.