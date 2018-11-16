हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor part ways with beau Sandeep Toshniwal over marriage plans?

Buzz is that Karisma and Sandeep are not together anymore.

Karisma Kapoor part ways with beau Sandeep Toshniwal over marriage plans?
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Karisma Kapoor has often made buzz because of her relationship with Delhi-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. Though they never came out in open about their relationship, the two have often spotted with each other, to parties to dinner dates and outdoor vacations.

There has been a lot of speculations about Karisma and Sandeep's marriage plans. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, it won't be the case as the two are no longer together and have parted their ways.

As per media reports, Karisma and Sandeep called off their relationship in May this year after the actress turned down his marriage proposal. Reports stated that Karisma is not interested in marrying again and she only wants to focus on raising her children — Samaira and Kiaan, which she had from her first marriage with Sunjay Kapur.

In fact, Karisma was last spotted with Sandeep in May at Mumbai airport as they headed together to an undisclosed destination.

A month later, in June, Karisma's dad Randhir Kapoor, while speaking to a daily, dismissed all the speculations doing round about her marriage saying, "Would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn't interested. We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn't want to start a family again. She wants to raise her kids well and that's her only plan right now."

“If she wants to begin her life again and her children are happy with it then I will support them. I don’t think there is anything wrong in that in today’s time,” Randhir added.

Karisma married Sunjay Kapur in a gala wedding ceremony in Mumbai on September 29, 2003. However, the couple later filed for a divorce and got legally separated in 2016. The ugly battle between the two during the trial made headlines and later Karisma was given the sole custody of their children. In April 2017, Sunjay tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and ex-wife of Indian-American hotelier Vikram Chatwal, Priya Sachdev. The two are all set to welcome their first child together in December. 

Tags:
Karisma KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanSandeep ToshniwalKarisma Sandeep breakupKarisma Kapoor breakupSaif Ali Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close