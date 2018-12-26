Karisma Kapoor shares glimpses from Christmas celebrations—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood was engulfed in Christmas vibes yesterday and various parties were being organised. While some chose to dazzle at a party, others chose to stay indoors and spend quality time with their loved ones.

Actress Karisma Kapoor shared pics from the 'Kapoor Khaandaan' Christmas celebrations and it is a delight to witness!

The Kapoor clan can be seen under one roof, happily posing for a picture and we can't help but notice the youngest Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, looking like the cutest kid!

Check out the pic shared by Karisma:

The actress shared yet another pic with her kids from Christmas eve and it is too cute for words.

Take a look here:

Talking about the youngest Kapoor lad, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable sonTaimur Ali Khan, the munchkin turned 2 on December 20. To ring in the Chote Nawab's birthday, the Pataudi family went to South Africa. Pics from Saif, Kareena and Taimur's vacation pics went viral on the internet and the toddler was seen riding a pony as well.

Earlier this month, the Pataudi family hosted a special bash for the little munchkin in Bandra which was attended by Amrita Arora Ladakh, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranvijaya Singh, Tusshar Kapoor among others.

Among the little ones, Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmi, Karisma's kids - Samaira and Kiaan, Tushar's son Laksshya Kapoor, Ranvijaya's daughter Kainaat Singha and Amrita's kids Rayaan and Azaan attended the bash.