हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
zero

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture with Sridevi from 'Zero' sets, writes heartfelt note

On Friday, Karisma took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Sridevi along with a heartfelt note.

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture with Sridevi from &#039;Zero&#039; sets, writes heartfelt note
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is an avid social media user and often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans updated with deets from her life. The actress was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' in a guest appearance which also marked the last on-screen appearance of iconic actress Sridevi.

On Friday, Karisma took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Sridevi along with a heartfelt note.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The note says, “Thank you @iamsrk and #teamzero for giving me the opportunity to share screen space ( even if it was for a few minutes )with the legend and my all time favourite #sridevi we miss you #specialmoments #behindthescenes #zero #releasingtoday #21stdec @redchilliesent”

Coming to 'Zero', the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.  The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and has been high on the buzzword ever since Shah Rukh Khan's first look as a dwarf was unveiled.

SRK, Anushka and Katrina have earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit. 'Zero' has SRK playing the happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh, Katrina playing a glamorous actress and Anushka playing a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

Tags:
zeroSrideviKarisma KapoorShah Rukh KhanAnushka SharmaKatrina Kaif

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close