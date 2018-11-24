हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shoots with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan for radio show What Women Want

The show will also see Kareena's 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar appearing on it. 

Karisma Kapoor shoots with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan for radio show What Women Want
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut as a radio show host. The 'Omkara' actress will be hosting a show named 'What Women Want' which will air on 104.8 FM. 

Kareena, who has known to have stood for women empowerment, will be discussing anything and everything under the sun concerning women on the radio show.

And now, in much delight to her fans, Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor will be appearing on the show. 

The Kapoor sisters, who were on Friday snapped at the Mehboob studio, shot for the episode. Karisma, who is quite active on Instagram, even shared a pictures from the session in which features her and Bebo in a single frame. She captioned the picture as, "Today on Bebo’s new radio show !"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today on bebo's new radio show ! #whatwomenwant ___ on @ishqfm_official #proudsister #womenpower

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Kareena's fan club did not stay behind and shared pictures of stylish sibling on the social media.

Apart from Karisma, the show will also see Kareena's ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-star Swara Bhasker and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar appearing on it. The show is expected to go on air from December onwards.

