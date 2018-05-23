Karisma Kapoor spotted with rumoured beau Sandeep Toshniwal at the airport—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Karisma Kapoor has a strong body of work which makes her one of the powerful performers in the industry. Her acting chops have often left the critics in awe of her and likewise has been the reaction of fans.

Besides her professional commitments, her personal life too has often hogged the limelight. The gorgeous actress was recently spotted at the airport along with rumoured beau Sandeep Toshniwal.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In the pictures, Lolo can be seen dressed in black and white casuals. She is carrying a classy black handbag and kept her make-up minimalistic. We love the black shades she is wearing! Her comfy look in totally on point.

Karisma got married to Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003 but, the couple decided to part ways in 2016. They are blessed with two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan Raj Kapur.

Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that Lolo is currently dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal, who too finalised his divorce last year, reportedly. The duo has often been spotted hanging out together on various occasions, adding more fuel to the rumours. However, neither of them has ever spoken about the relationship in public.