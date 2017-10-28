Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Karisma Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor celebrate Diwali Milan with special kids

Several Bollywood celebrities back charity drives and even lent their unconditional support to many NGOs carrying out the social work. Superstar Salman Khan has a not-for-profit Being Human Foundation which provides education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 13:53 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Recently, Karisma Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor celebrated Diwali Milan event on October 27, 2017, with disabled children in Mumbai. Besides these two stars, maverick filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra too made his presence felt at the event. 

(Photo Courtesy: IANS)

The stars spent some quality time with the special kids and more so because it was a festival event. 

