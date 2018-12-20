हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor wishes her 'Jaan' Taimur Ali Khan on his second birthday

Check out the adorable picture 

Karisma Kapoor wishes her &#039;Jaan&#039; Taimur Ali Khan on his second birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has turned two today. Baby Nawab will be celebrating his royal birthday in South Africa with parents. On the special occasion his aunt, Karishma Kapoor has posted the cutest picture of her 'jaan' on social media.

Taking to social media, Karishma wrote, "Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan! We love you the most !! #taimuralikhan #babynawab #mybabies."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 



Taimur, who is now the most-searched celebrity on the internet, is a rage on social media. His pictures go viral minutes after they are shared on various social platforms. Although Saif and Kareena have time and again expressed their disappointment over the media frenzy around their 2-year-old, they have now made peace with the fact that he is loved by all and people like to see his pictures.

A few days ago, a toy shop had started selling 'Taimur dolls' inspired by baby Tim and needless to say, they became a hit in no time.

