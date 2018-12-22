Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev blessed with a baby boy

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor and his wife Priya Sachdev have been blessed with a baby boy, reports Pinkvilla.com.

The report further reveals that Priya and Sunjay have decided to name their baby Azarias Kapur. Reports of the couple expecting their first child together surfaced in October this year when pictures of Priya flaunting her baby bump went viral on social media. Later, Priya confirmed her pregnancy by sharing pictures of her baby bump on Instagram.

Sunjay is Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and they tied the knot in 2003.

However, eleven years later, the actress filed for divorce in 2014. And, on June 13, 2016, the couple was granted divorce by the Mumbai Family Court. Karisma has the custody of her children Samaira and Kiaan while Sunjay has been granted visiting rights.

Sunjay Kapur got hitched to model Priya Sachdev in a grand ceremony on April 13, who was earlier married to business tycoon Vikram Chatwal.

Here's extending many congratulations to the new parents!