Priya Sachdev posts adorable message for Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur on first anniversary

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapur, who got married to Priya Sachdev, last year celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife.

Priya shared a beautiful picture of the duo's wedding reception and wrote, "Happy Anniversary my Darling Husband...Love you from the Sun and Back Infinite Times! You Complete Me in every way possible...Thank you for your unconditional love This last One year has been beautiful and always a roller coaster with you...looking forward to a lifetime of more beautiful years of married life with you my Handsome Husband!,” she captioned the photo. Priya is Sunjay’s third wife. Before her, he was married to actor Karisma Kapoor but the two got divorced in 2016."

It is believed that Sanjay first met Priya during a flight journey and the duo dated each other for five years before walking down the aisle. Both of them exchanged wedding vows on April 13 last year and later hosted a grand reception in New York.

Priya was earlier married to American hotelier and actor Vikram Chatwal while Sanjay was married twice, first to designer Nandita Mahtani and then with actress Karisma Kapoor. He also has two children from Karisma - Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Lately, his daughter Samaira and Kiaan had turned a year old. Interestingly, their birthday falls on March 11 and 12 respectively. Sanjay's wife Priya took to Instagram to wish them.

“Happy Birthday #Samaira wishing you a very Happy 13th Birthday Princess. you are officially a Teenager now...! Love you,” she wrote for Samaira. “Happy Birthday #Kiaan you are 8 years old today ... you are the star in all our lives Shine Bright!,” she wrote for Kiaan.

On a related note, Sunjay and Karisma got married in 2003 and they were officially separated in 2016.