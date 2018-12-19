हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday bond big time after dinner date — Check out their photos

Kartik Aaryan has emerged as the latest heartthrob of Bollywood.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has emerged as the latest heartthrob of Bollywood after his blockbuster film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' released early this year. Recently, he was named as the hottest vegetarian celebrity of the year 2018. In fact, he has been slaying it at award functions and B-Town parties with his charm and persona.
 
Only last month, newbie Sara Ali Khan, who appeared at celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' with father Saif Ali Khan, expressed her wish to go on a date with him. While that was that, the young actor was on Monday evening spotted after a dinner date with Ananya Panday. The two were captured by the shutterbugs having a great time together in each other's company.

The left the venue in the same car and were all smiles. Take a look at their photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Soon speculations started that the things are stirring between the two. However, as it turned out to be, it was nothing. In fact, the actor himself came out in open to dismiss all the rumours, saying, "People say all sorts of things if we have lunch or dinner together. It was just one dinner. I find it strange to read such things about myself."

Reports have been doing the round that Kartik and Sara may come together for Imtiaz Ali's next, which is touted to be a sequel to 'Love Aaj Kal'. Ananya, on the other hand, will make her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2'. 

