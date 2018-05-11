Kartik Aaryan injured after getting mobbed by crowd in Kolkata

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is still riding high on the success of his last film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', has all the reasons to celebrate. The young actor has been flooded with offers from several top banners of Bollywood.

Reportedly, Kartik is also being approached to promote several leading brands. And hence, he is often snapped travelling for his professional commitments.

Recently, the actor was in Kolkata for one of his commitments where he ended up receiving an injury at the end of the event. It all happened when Kartik stepped down from a stage and was being escorted by security men towards his car.

However, there was a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him. The fans were screaming his name and went crazy to click a selfie with him. However, the situation went out of the control after Kartik was mobbed by the crowd. One of the fans caught hold of his hand and started pulling him, leaving him with a long scratch.

Despite this, the actor maintained his calm and left the place with a smile.