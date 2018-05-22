Kartik Aaryan spotted with rumoured girlfriend Dimple Sharma in Juhu

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Kartik Aaryan was spotted post his movie date with rumoured girlfriend Dimple Sharma. The duo was clicked at Juhu PVR on late Sunday night as they left the theatre after a movie.

A day later on Monday, the two were clicked again in Juhu.

While Kartik was seen in denim and T-shirt, Dimple donned a light blue-grey printed top with denim.

Check out their photos here:

Though Kartik has time and again refuted claims of being into a relationship and has always maintained that he is very much single, the buzz has it that the lady is none other than his girlfriend.

Reports said that Kartik had been going around with Dimple for some time and the young actor wants to keep it under wraps for the time being.

According to reports, Dimple is a Canadian model and has worked with Kartik in a TV advert.

At present, he is riding high on the success of his last release 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', which has turned out to be the second biggest hit of this year. He made headlines again after he took to the ramp with none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan in Singapore for celebrity-designer Manish Malhotra.

His after the party video Kareena was the talk of the town for not less than a week.

Kartik was earlier rumoured to be dating his 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' co-star Nushrat Bharucha. However, he denied those rumours and said they share a great relationship but nothing romantic.