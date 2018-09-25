हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan to turn showstopper

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was chosen as brand ambassador for fashion brand Mufti earlier this year, will now turn showstopper for its first fashion show on Saturday.

The "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" actor said he is "thrilled" to be the face of a brand which he feels "inspires the youth to be unique and set their own trends".

"I am looking forward to showcase the new Autumn Winter 2018 Collection," he said in a statement.

The fashion show will mark the brand's 20th anniversary. The celebration and unveiling of the new collection will be held at ITC Maratha here.

Mufti, launched in 1998 by Kamal Khushlani, is known for its creativity. 

With the fashion event, the idea is to "further mark our presence and popularity in the world of fashion", said Khushlani said.

On the film front, Kartik will next be seen in rom-com "Luka Chuppi" alongside actress Kriti Sanon.

