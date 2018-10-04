हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa welcome daughter

Los Angeles: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa became proud parents to their first child, a baby girl on Tuesday. The 39-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram Wednesday.

Hudson also revealed that the couple have named the child Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor...

"Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back," she wrote.

The actor captioned the post: "She's here". She is also a mother to seven-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with Matt Bellamy and has another son Ryder Russell, 14, from her marriage to Chris Robinson.

Hudson and Fujikawa have been in a relationship for over a year. 

 

