Kate Hudson names her third child Rani

Actress Kate Hudson has welcomed her third child, a daughter whom she has named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Los Angeles: Actress Kate Hudson has welcomed her third child, a daughter whom she has named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

The 39-year-old "Almost Famous" actress shared the news on Wednesday that her little girl was born the day before. Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, 32, decided the name Rani for the newborn mutually, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour," Hudson wrote on Instagram.

Hudson's three children have three different fathers. She shares 14-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and Bingham, seven, with former fiance and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

