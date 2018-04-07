Kate Hudson pregnant with third baby

Washington D.C.: Kate Hudson's fan goes kooky as the actress revealed that she is pregnant with a baby girl, with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The star took to Instagram on Saturday to post a gender reveal party video that showcases a baby bump, while she and her family pop balloons that contain smaller pink balloons and pink confetti.

The 'Almost Famous' actress wrote alongside, "SURPRISE!!! If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you've seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap. We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way. "

A user on Instagram wrote, "Congratulations! What a Blessing!!"

Another fan wrote, "Congratulations!!! I've watched this clip countless times and it brought me to tears, happy years...your excitement is palpable. So happy for you and your family. #GirlPower!!".

The actress's Instagram was filled with greeting comments and messages.

"A massive congratulations to you and your family! You are going to have a kooky-cool hilarious little girl like her mama!! How exciting and can't wait to see another Hudson in our world" wrote another fan.

The actress already has two sons from two previous relationships. Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating for more than a year.