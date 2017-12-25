Katherine Heigl celebrates 10-year wedding anniversary

Los Angeles: Actor Katherine Heigl rang in her 10-year wedding anniversary with musician husband Josh Kelly by recreating a still from the 2001 film 'Royal Tenenbaums'.

The 39-year-old star shared the photo, which she took a decade ago, on Instagram.

"So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night, 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10-year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people!" Heigl wrote, alongside the picture.

The "Unforgettable" actor said although she still has a "burning desire" to be with Kelly, maintaining a marriage was no cakewalk. But the couple managed to stay afloat.

"There have been moments where I didn't think we'd make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I'll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me," she wrote.

Heigl further showered praises on her husband for loving her and always believing in her.